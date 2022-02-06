KTR's tweet attacking PM Modi sparks a row, BJP MLA Raja Singh retorts

The war of words between TRS and BJP leaders erupted over the unveiling of a statue of Samathamurthy at Muchintal near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district. The netizens are also split into two factions and tweeting against each other. Adding fuel to the controversy, a tweet by Telangana Minister KTR on Sunday has sparked outrage.



KTR in his Twitter handle wrote that a man of partiality had unveiled the Statue Of Equality. He further continued by writing And Irony just died a million deaths. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh reacted strongly to KTR's tweet. He tagged the tweet and replied by writing 'Burnol moment'.





Earlier, on the day of the introduction of the Union Budget, CM KCR made sensational remarks on the BJP and central government, which evoked a massive outrage. Since then the war of words continued between TRS and BJP. However, Prime Minister Modi came to Hyderabad for the unveiling of the statue of 'Samatamurthy', where Telangana CM KCR was not present at the event.

