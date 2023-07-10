KU makes it to NAAC A+ Grade

Warangal: Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, has been accredited with a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) A+ Grade with 3.27 on a seven point scale valid for a period of five years from 8-7-2023, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh said.

Speaking to media persons atthe Senate Hall on the KU campus here on Monday, Prof. Ramesh said that this is the first time that the KU was accredited with A+ Grade. KU is the first varsity to achieve the NAAC A+ Grade in both modes of education - regular and distance.

It may be mentioned here that the seven-member NAAC peer team headed by Prof. Sugam Anand, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr B R Ambedkar University, Agra, to evaluate the ‘quality status’ of the varsity from May 25 to 27.

“The varsity will have the benefit of securing new projects funded by national and international agencies. The A+ Grade will promote the varsity to go in for more foreign collaborations and develop joint research programmes and faculty and student exchange activities.

The university will have a bright future in academic, research and extension activities,” Prof. Ramesh said. The School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of the KU will now be a Graded Autonomy and it now holds the right to start new programmes with the approval of the statutory bodies of the university.

From now onwards the UGC DEB will directly approve all new programmes forSDLCE as per the UGC ODL Regulations, he said. The V-C thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff for their constant support in achieving the NAAC A+Grade. It may be noted here that the KU, established in 1976, had first

received a ‘B’ Grade accreditation from the NAAC in 2003. Later, in 2009 and 2017, it secured ‘A’ Grade.