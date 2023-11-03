  • Menu
Kukatpally Congress candidate campaigns door-to-door in old Bowenpally

The Congress Party Kukatpally Constituency, Assembly Candidate Bandi Ramesh Bowenpally performed a puja at Anjaneya Swami Temple at Anjayya Nagar in Old Bowenpally division under auspices of Old Bowenpally in-charge Satyam Srirangam and conducted a door-to-door to door padayatra briefing the six guarantees of Congress. He thanked the Congress for giving him the opportunity to contest.

He emphasized the importance of remembering Sonia Gandhi who gifted Telangana state and urged everyone to remember their sacrifices and give a huge victory.

The constituency leaders, including Sanushu, Vijayakanth, Ayub, Sharafuddin, Narsimha, Hussain, Rumuddin Ali Boy, Naresh, Srikanth, Bhaskar, women activists, youth leaders, activists, well-wishers, and others, participated in large numbers and contributed to the success of campaign.




