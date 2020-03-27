Hyderabad: Fire engines used for spraying in Kukatpally

Kukatpally: Six fire engines were deployed on Friday for spraying sodium hypochlorite at various stretches of Kukatpally as part of sanitation works to prevent spread of Coronavirus. The chemical solution was sprayed on busy roads, near shopping malls and at markets.

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao monitored the sanitation works at Kukatpally Y junction and other areas. Minister Harish Rao, who was passing by, stopped and enquired about the status of sanitation works. Fire staff participated in the sanitation works.