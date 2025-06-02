  • Menu
L .Alivelu assumes charge as a New RDO of Gadwal

L .Alivelu assumes charge as a New RDO of Gadwal
Highlights

Smt. L. Alivelu officially assumed charge as the new Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Gadwal Division. The RDO post in Gadwal had remained vacant...

Smt. L. Alivelu officially assumed charge as the new Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Gadwal Division. The RDO post in Gadwal had remained vacant for several months, and the government recently appointed her to the position through a transfer.

She took over responsibilities from Deputy Collector of Land Acquisition, Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who had been holding additional charge of the division.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Alivelu mentioned that she previously served as Deputy Collector in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. As part of her formal assumption of office, she paid a courtesy visit to the District Additional Collector (Revenue) and presented a bouquet.

sidekick