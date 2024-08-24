Lack of facilities at Burgumphad High School raises concerns

Kothagudem: The Burgumphad High School, one of the oldest ones in the division, has been struggling with a severe lack of facilities, causing distress among its students and staff. Established in 1955, the school has produced many graduates who have gone on to hold respectable positions in the community.

This year, the boys’ high school had an enrolment of 230 students and a staff of 20. Students from various villages in Burgumphad Mandal attend the school, with some residing in hostels for SC and BC students, while others commute daily.

Despite the large number of students, the school only had eight restrooms. Unfortunately, all these facilities had fallen into disrepair, forcing students to relieve themselves outdoors. Concerned about the deteriorating conditions, the students urged the authorities to provide their school with the bare minimum of amenities.

A school employee, speaking to The Hans India, mentioned that around 15-20 students often left class early due to nature calls and went to the hostels, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The students had also petitioned the government to release funds for the school’s expansion. The absence of a watchman further exacerbated the problem, as outsiders had entered the premises and caused damage to the facilities.

The students and staff requested the appointment of a watchman and the construction of new restrooms to address these pressing issues.