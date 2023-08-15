Lakhotia College of Design celebrates I- Day with grandeur

Hyderabad: The spirit of patriotism and creativity came together at the Lakhotia College of Design as students celebrated the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. The event was a blend of tradition, talent, and artistic expression.



The highlight of the celebrations was the flag hoisting ceremony, graced by esteemed chief guests, Er PL Panda, the former founder and director of NIFT Hyderabad, and Madhuri Biswas, a finalist of Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 2023. Their presence inspired the young minds to embrace both heritage and innovation.

Following the flag hoisting, the campus came alive with a vibrant array of cultural activities that showcased the diverse cultural tapestry of India. Students participated in dance performances, musical renditions, and dramatic presentations that embody the spirit of unity in diversity.

A unique feature of the event was the celebration of Indian heritage through textile and fashion. Students showcased their creativity and craftsmanship through an exhibition that highlights the evolution of Indian textiles and fashion, paying homage to our roots while envisioning the future.

The event was a testament to the indomitable spirit of India and its aspiring young minds.

