Lambada Samithi slams govt for atrocities on tribals

Mahabubangar: The Lambada Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of unleashing atrocities on tribal communities in Kodangal constituency over land acquisition for the Pharma City project.





LHPS State President Rambal Naik alleged that the government, instead of using the 14,000 acres already allocated for the project, is forcibly taking tribal lands, displacing poor farmers, and employing oppressive measures to silence dissent.

Rambal Naik condemned the police for what he called ‘brutal suppression’ of tribals, following the Lagacharla incident where officials were allegedly attacked during a land survey. He pointed out that the district collector had denied any such attack, yet innocent tribals were arrested and labelled as criminals.

“Entire villages are under lockdown with Section 144 imposed, and police picketing is preventing residents from entering their homes,” he said.





The LHPS leader accused the police of creating a climate of fear by suspending internet services and restricting movement. “The heavy-handed approach of the police is nothing short of an attempt to crush the voices of the marginalised,” he added.

Naik questioned the government’s motives, alleging that CM Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupathi Reddy is exercising undue control over the region with the tacit support of district officials. He criticised the government for betraying the trust of tribals and ignoring their fundamental rights.

“Why is the government targeting tribal lands when ample land is available for the Pharma City project? Why are poor farmers being pushed to the brink while power brokers thrive?” he asked, adding that even leaders like MP DK Aruna face restrictions in their own constituencies.





Naik warned that LHPS would intensify its agitation if the arrested tribals were not released immediately and police restrictions were not lifted. He demanded that the government withdraw Section 144, restore normalcy, and cease its forceful acquisition of tribal lands.

“The government’s actions are pushing an already vulnerable community to the edge. These tribals depend on their lands for survival. Snatching them away means snatching their lives,” he stated.

LHPS leaders have demanded a full investigation into the police’s actions and the role of district officials in the alleged targeting of tribals. They accused the Congress government of prioritizing corporate interests over the welfare of its citizens.





“This is a clear case of misuse of power to intimidate and suppress. The Congress government must stop treating tribals as obstacles and start treating them as citizens with rights,” Naik declared.

The Kodangal region remains tense as LHPS vows to fight for justice, while the tribal community awaits relief from the oppressive measures imposed on them.