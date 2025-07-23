Land issues should be resolved by August 15: DC

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav reviewed with the officials of the relevant and ordered that the construction process of Indiramma houses should be completed expeditiously. She directed officials to ensure that those who have undertaken the grounding should complete the construction of Indiramma house quickly.

She told them to expedite the resolution of applications received in the Bhu Bharati Village Revenue Conferences. The land issues should be resolved by August 15 according to the Bhu Bharati Act. She said that the land issues of the applicants who have issued notices should be investigated. The new ration cards will be distributed in all the villages from the 25th of this month to August 10th. They were instructed that the concerned officials must take all the steps related to this.

Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmed, Kishore Kumar, RDOs Ratna Kalyani, Komal Reddy, ZP CEO Govind, DEO P. Rama Rao, DPO Srinivas, DMHO Rajender, SC, ST, BC, Minority Welfare Department officials Rajeshwar Goud, Ambaji Srinivas, Mohan Singh, Excise Officer M.A. Razak, Housing PD Rajeshwar, officials, staff, and others participated in this video conference meeting.