Land parcels inspected for jr college building

Nalgonda: The government recently issued orders sanctioning a junior college for Thipparthy Mandal in Nalgonda district. Regarding the acquisition of land for the construction of the building, District Collector Ila Tripathi visited Thipparthi Mandal headquarters on Tuesday and inspected several government land parcels.Initially, she examined a 3-acre site adjacent to the Model School in Survey Numbers 515 and 516 as a potential location for the construction of the government college building. Later, she inspected he government land near the double-bedroom houses in Survey Number 827. Subsequently, she reviewed land parcels near the railway station in Survey Numbers 555, 556, and 560 and provided instructions to the revenue officials.

As per the directions of R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, the site for the construction of the government junior college needs to be finalised at a suitable location. The Collector instructed Tahsildar Pushpa to submit detailed reports regarding the identified sites.