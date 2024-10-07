Land survey delays hit registrations

Karimnagar: During the transfer of properties, when there is a boundary dispute with the neighbouring land owners, the survey is applied for during the land sale transactions, but it is taking years to complete the survey after the application in the district, and the residents are facing difficulties.

The role of surveyors is very important in determining boundaries and land measurements. But due to lack of staff at the field level, it is noteworthy that about 14200 applications in erstwhile Karimnagar district are pending. In Karimnagar 3700, Jagtial 3909, Rajanna Sircilla 2900 and in Peddapalli 3700 applications are pending.

In 2018, up to 150 surveyors were recruited and assigned to land service offices along with tahsildar works, many of whom left for other jobs, so those who applied for land survey are not cared.

There are 62 tahsildar offices across the combined district as per the rule there should be 62 surveyors, currently there are only 45. According to the civil services table, if the applications go to the respective land surveyors from the Mee Seva office to determine the boundaries of the land, they are pending for years. When the citizens inquire about the delay, the officials say that the surveyors are busy with government work, so it is not known when they will measure the disputed land. According to the rules, land measurements should be taken with the surveyors within 45 days and given to the applicants, this process is not going smoothly.

A district-wise task force is working for the protection of tanks. Under the direction of the Collectors of the respective districts, the surveyors are engaged in the work related to the illegal constructions in the tanks.

Due to this, there is a disturbance in the survey and the applications are getting lost. For the survey of the tankss, a task force committee has been formed with the departments of Revenue, Irrigation, Land Measurement and Records, and the surveyors have to allocate the land boundaries only after a comprehensive field inspection.

In the past chain surveyors used to measure the land but now conducting survey using Digital Global Positioning System and Lidar surveys with high-tech machines. But the delay completing the survey is drawing criticism from citizens.

Assistant Director of District Land Surveys Records Management Department, Srinivas told The Hans India that land surveys are getting delayed due to shortage of surveyors and said that if the government takes action, the work will be completed faster. Sathyaprakash senior citizen said that the department is mired in corruption and that the surveyors are deliberately delaying the survey and those who pay money they will get the survey done quickly.