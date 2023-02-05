Language pandits fight for decent salary, promotions

Adilabad: Ignored by the government, the language pandits have been agitating for promotions and decent salaries across the State. They have suspended teaching in the classes 9th and 10th since February 1.

Their complaint is that though they teach the high school students, are paid the wages of the primary teachers.

The agitating language pandits say that the government did not fulfill the promises were not being implemented. They say that they are given no option in the process of transfers and promotions like that of teachers.

There are above 10,000 language pandits across State. During the World Congresses held in December, 2017 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised that the language pandits would be promoted and justice would be done. Language pandits claim that the promise has not been fulfilled even today. While working at par with school assistants, they are paid the wages of the lower grade teacher. They allege that there has a lot of injustice been done to language pundits in promotions for last three decades. The difference is also seen in examination evaluation, election duties, census and other allowance. The language pundits have decided that the language subjects will not be taught in 9th and 10th classes until the government provides promotion.

They have also decided that they will teach only in 6th and 7th classes. Their representation has been handed over to the Director of School Education. If the same trend continues it is likely to affect class 10 students.

Speaking to The Hans India, Rashtriya Upaddya Pundita Parishad district president Ch Devidas said that the government has been sidelining language pandits in the matter of promotions for the years. Many language pandits are retiring without any promotion in entire service.

"Until the language pandits are promoted, we will boycott teaching of classes 9th and 10th across the State," he said.

A Telugu language teacher D Kavitha of Bhuktapur School in Adilabad, said that she has been working as language pundit for two decades. The promotion would have at least raised her salary by Rs10,000. She appealed the government to consider their struggle.

Language pandits K Santoshi from Zilla Parishad High School Jainath mandal said that the eligibility criteria for language pundits is the same as teachers for other subjects, but they the government does not treat they equally. She teaches in a high school given the primary school wages, she said.