Laptop issue rakes up during IT raids, case booked against Mallareddy

Hyderabad: There is still uncertainty about the laptop used by income tax department employees who searched Minister Malla Reddy's home. Rathnakar, an IT officer, allegedly had his laptop stolen. Minister Mallareddy was reported to the police for deleting the important material from it.

The police have so far opened a case. However, the Minister's supporters returned the laptop to the authorities. IT staff members were instructed to carry their laptops with them.

An employee of the IT division named Ratnakar claimed that the laptop did not belong to him. The laptop is in the Bowenapally police station right now.