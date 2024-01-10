Late constable’s wife offered job at Commissionerate

Rangareddy: In a commendable move, Satyalatha, the wife of the late constable Songa Shekhar, has been offered a job at the Rachakonda Commissionerate office.

This significant gesture was made possible through the state government’s public radio programme, ‘Prajavani,’ reflecting the government’s commitment to supporting families of its dedicated personnel.

Songa Shekhar had lost his life in a road accident on September 30, 2021, while performing his duties at the Amberpet Police Headquarters under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. However, Satyalatha’s journey to securing a job was not without challenges.

Despite her husband’s sacrifice, the previous government had denied her employment, citing her Andhra Pradesh origins as a reason for the refusal. This decision left the grieving family grappling with financial uncertainties for two long years.

The plight came to light when they shared her story on Prajavani. Their appeal resonated with many, highlighting the struggles faced by families of frontline workers.