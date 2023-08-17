LB Nagar PS two constables held under suspension

Hyderabad: A head constable and a woman constable serving in LB Nagar police station were placed under suspension reportedly for assaulting a woman in police custody in the early hours of Wednesday. The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan has reportedly issued orders in this regard and has ordered an enquiry into the incident. It is said that relatives of a woman raised allegations against the LB Nagar police saying the woman V Laxmi, was taken to police station was assaulted. In this contest, the suspension orders were issued against head constable Shiva Shanker and woman constable Sumalatha.

It is learnt that the family members of the victim a resident of Meerpet has alleged that she went to visit her relatives at LB Nagar along with two other women. While returning home around 11 pm on Tuesday night, the police picked up Laxmi and shifted to the police station where the police believed have thrashed her, the family alleged.

The DCP LB Nagar, B Sai Sree explained that the police had picked three women from LB Nagar cross roads in the early hours of Wednesday as they were allegedly creating disturbance. A case was registered against them and they were subsequently produced in the court.

After Chauhan ordered an inquiry, Sai Sree spoke to the woman and recorded her statement.