Leaders can be rivals but not enemies: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: Ex-MP Boinapalli Vinod Kumar said that winning and losing in politics is natural and being in the opposition helps a party to know people’s problem and question the government.

He attended Karimnagar Assembly constituency-level BRS workers’ meeting held under the leadership of MLA Gangula Kamalakar on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the former MP said that the Congress came to power by telling lies and made people not believe them. He demanded to implement six guarantees within 100 days.

Vinod Kumar said that the Congress could not digest the progress made by former CM KCR in the last ten years and had spread lies by misleading the people. He said even though he was defeated in the last 2019 Parliament elections, he is staying in Karimnagar and is always in the public domain.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay was limited to Hyderabad after winning as an MP, and that he could not bring new funds in five years and should answer how many villages he traveled in five years, he questioned.

The ex-MP said that Bandi Sanjay is bringing local and non-local feeling due to the fear of defeat and said he was born on the soil of Karimnagar, He said that there is no such thing as local or local in politics, one can contest from anywhere. And why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh when his state is Gujarat?

He said that in politics leaders should be rivals but not enemies.

The pink flag will be hoisted on the Karimnagar soil in the upcoming parliamentary elections and the

BRS workers should work like soldiers.