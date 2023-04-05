Leakage and Package government stifling dissent in Telangana- BJP MP Dr. K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman said that the 'leakge and package' government running the government in Telangana is trying to curtail the voices of whoever questions its undemocratic actions and sending the opposition and journalists to jails.

Reacting to the arrest of the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Laxman said a serious discussion is taking place among the public in Telangana on the 'leakage and package" government.

Nearly lakhs of unemployed were at the receiving end following the leak of question papers from the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Lakhs of unemployed have been preparing for the examinations, with parents spending huge amounts to support them. Hopin their children would get jobs. However, all their hopes were dashed following the leak of TSPSC question papers, with anguished unemployed students coming onto the roads to express their anger towards the government.

There were new reports that the BRS chief offered packages to foot the election expenditure for the opposition parties to take on BJP and Narendra Modi in the ensuing parliamentary elections if he was made the chairman of the opposition parties.

Both the leaks of question papers and the offering of packages to the opposition parties have made the BRS most unpopular in Telangana.

The BJP and TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar are fighting for the interest of the unemployed and the students. But, the state government is stifling the voice of whoever questioned its undemocratic functioning. Dr Laxman said, "Voices of the opposition parties and even journalists are curtailed and sent to jails."

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a sitting MP, was arrested. It is the fundamental right of an MP to attend the parliament while it is in session. "if he is not released today (Wednesday), then, we will launch a state-wide agitation from tomorrow," he warned.