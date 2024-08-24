Live
Lecturers Rescue Peacock
Highlights
A peacock, the national bird of India, escaped an attack by unknown animals and sought refuge in the residence area of chemistry lecturers Uma Devi and Praveen Kumar, who live in Erragadda Colony.
NagarKurnool: A peacock, the national bird of India, escaped an attack by unknown animals and sought refuge in the residence area of chemistry lecturers Uma Devi and Praveen Kumar, who live in Erragadda Colony. Upon noticing the distressed bird, the couple took immediate action to protect it.
They informed the forest officials and handed over the peacock to them. Forest officer Devaraj later confirmed that the peacock was released safely in the Buddaram forest area.
