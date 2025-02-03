  • Menu
Legal action against those neglecting elderly parents: RDO

Legal action against those neglecting elderly parents: RDO
Highlights

The Division RDO and Senior Citizens Tribunal Chairman, P Madhusudhan, has warned that neglecting the care and maintenance of elderly parents is a punishable offense, leading to jail time and fines under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 (Section 24).

During a hearing at the RDO chamber in Jagtial recently, cases were registered under Sections 2(B), 4(1), and 24 of the Act. Complaints were filed by Surakanti Lingareddy from Nagaram, Dharmapuri Mandal, Arike Boolakshmi from Pembatla, Sarangapur Mandal, Kenda Prameela from Pochammavada, Jagtial, and Endabetla Rajayya from Arpapalli, Sarangapur Mandal against their children and in-laws for neglecting their care.

Senior Citizens District President Hari Ashok Kumar represented the elderly complainants. After counselling and reviewing witness statements, the RDO warned the accused that failing to comply with the law could lead to six months of imprisonment and fines.

