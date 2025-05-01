  • Menu
Legal Awareness Seminar Marks International Workers' Day in Gadwal

On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, a Legal Awareness Seminar was organized on Thursday by the District Legal Services Authority at the district headquarters.

Gadwal: On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, a Legal Awareness Seminar was organized on Thursday by the District Legal Services Authority at the district headquarters. Principal Senior Civil Judge V. Srinivas attended the event as the chief guest.

During the seminar, Judge Srinivas interacted with workers and inquired about their issues. He explained various labor laws and emphasized the importance of possessing Labor Cards and e-Shram Cards. He stated that these cards enable workers to access government welfare schemes and benefits.

He advised workers not to trust middlemen and instead utilize MeeSeva centers for official services. He also encouraged them to submit their grievances in written form to the District Legal Awareness Seminar so that appropriate legal help can be provided.

Assistant Labor Officer Venu Gopal, Advocates Moin Pasha, V. Rajender, B. Srinivasulu, Lakshmana Swamy, and others were present at the program.

