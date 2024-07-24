Legislators cutting across party lines pay tributes to Lasya Nandita in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that it was unfortunate that the two leaders G Sayanna and Lasya Nandita who fought for the people of Cantonment were not there at a time when the issues were getting solved. He said that the government would continue the development works aspired by the former MLAs. Revanth Reddy recalled that Sayanna was close to him. Sayanna was born in Nizamabad, he became MLA for five times. While he was a sitting MLA, he died. His daughter Nandita took over the responsibilities. She was a corporator while Sayanna was alive.

“We are here for empowerment of women but when she was travelling in a car, she died in an accident on ORR. The family has good relations with the people. Sayanna strived for the welfare of the masses. When I was a Defence Committee member, Sayanna used to raise the issue of road closure, but unfortunately, he and Lasya were not there at a time when the Cantonment issues were about to get solved. They will remain in history. The government will complete the works done by the MLA,” said Revanth Reddy.

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao said a few incidents take place that make the heart wrench. He said that Sayanna and Mutha Gopal were good friends. “Sayanna had only one wish and that was to make her daughter as corporator from Kavadiguda. The BRS gave the ticket and Lasya became a corporator. It appeared fate had a grudge on the family of Sayanna as both father and daughter died within one year. Both the daughters of Sayanna were like two shoulders for him,” said Rao, recalling the close calls Lasya Nandita had before her death.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that it was a big loss not only for the family but also for the people of Cantonment. A Maheshwar Reddy said that Nandita became an MLA at a young age. “Thought she will have a good future but it was painful that she was not amongst us in the House as she was also elected in this Assembly,” said Maheshwar Reddy.

BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the family of Sayanna was dedicated to public service and added that Sayanna meant Cantonment and Cantonment meant Sayanna. Another BRS MLA M Rajashekhar Reddy sought a house site for the family of Sayanna. Congress member Makhan Singh Raj Thakur said that in spite of being MLA for several terms, the family of Sayanna was not developed financially, which shows the simple life they live. AIMIM member Md Abdullah Balala, CPI member K Sambasiva Rao, MLA Sri Ganesh, Payal Shankar, M Gopal, KP Vivekanand and others also talked about Lasya Nandita.