Leopard movement in Sangareddy triggers panic

Leopard movement in Sangareddy triggers panic (Representational Image)

Panic triggered among the residents of Gaddapotharam village after the people spotted a leopard.

Sangareddy: Panic triggered among the residents of Gaddapotharam village after the people spotted a leopard. According to the sources, a few workers in the Hetero company identified a leopard on the premises of the company and informed it to the forest officials. The incident took place in Gaddapotharam, Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district.

Responding to the complaint, the forest officials rushed to the spot and inspected the area. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras. This CCTV footage is now going viral on social media platforms. The workers are requesting the forest officials to capture the leopard at the earliest.

