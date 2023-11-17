  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge

Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge
x
Highlights

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge while referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged habit of spending maximum time in his farm house, felt that time has come to confine him there

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge while referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged habit of spending maximum time in his farm house, felt that time has come to confine him there. He said people were not ready to see him as CM, once again.

Kharge who has launched the Manifesto explaining the reasons behind Telangana’s formation emphasised that Sonia Gandhi had backed the idea to help people of Telangana, but those are involved in looting it, remained at the helm for too long. He affirmed the Congress will definitely implement all the 6-guarantees and the decision to implement it will be taken once party comes to power and on the first day of cabinet meeting.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X