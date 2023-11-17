Live
- MUM BULLION CLOSING RATE
- MP assembly polls: about 63 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm
- RBI's tighter regulatory risk weight to hit banks' capital adequacy by 60 bps: S&P
- Sensex, Nifty decline on selloff in banking, financial stocks
- Yami Gautam wraps up ‘most important film’ of her career
- Major Earthquake in Philippines-No casualties reported so far but potential damage is feared.
- Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rubble cleared over 24-metre stretch to rescue trapped labourers
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
Just In
Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge
Highlights
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge while referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged habit of spending maximum time in his farm house, felt that time has come to confine him there
Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge while referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged habit of spending maximum time in his farm house, felt that time has come to confine him there. He said people were not ready to see him as CM, once again.
Kharge who has launched the Manifesto explaining the reasons behind Telangana’s formation emphasised that Sonia Gandhi had backed the idea to help people of Telangana, but those are involved in looting it, remained at the helm for too long. He affirmed the Congress will definitely implement all the 6-guarantees and the decision to implement it will be taken once party comes to power and on the first day of cabinet meeting.
