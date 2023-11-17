Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge while referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s alleged habit of spending maximum time in his farm house, felt that time has come to confine him there. He said people were not ready to see him as CM, once again.

Kharge who has launched the Manifesto explaining the reasons behind Telangana’s formation emphasised that Sonia Gandhi had backed the idea to help people of Telangana, but those are involved in looting it, remained at the helm for too long. He affirmed the Congress will definitely implement all the 6-guarantees and the decision to implement it will be taken once party comes to power and on the first day of cabinet meeting.

Congress party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana.



We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj & loot of BRS.



