Let's empower Dalits, CM KCR's call to all parties

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a clarion call to the political parties to join hands for implementing a transparent policy for Dalit empowerment through the Chief Minister's Dalit Empowerment scheme.

Addressing the all-party meeting on Dalit Empowerment at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, KCR said the governments have a crucial role to play in nurturing society to move forward.

Any negligence would ruin the future generations and the rulers will be responsible for the same. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the only word mentioned for the most socially and economically backward community in any town is Dalits. There shall be no sufferings on their part anymore.

It was decided to prepare an action plan to spend Rs 40,000 crore for the empowerment of Dalit communities in the next three years. This would be in addition to the SC sub-plan. The CM mooted reservation to Dalits in the issuance of licence to take up government-sponsored works like road and other infrastructure development projects. The meeting also wanted to promote Dalit entrepreneurs in different sectors, create a platform to pursue higher education, and promote entrepreneurs in the Dalit community.

To address the land ownership related disputes, the Government decided to conduct a survey of the lands possessed by the Dalits in the state and take up a comprehensive land development programme. IT was also suggested that instead of taking back assigned lands from industries, the Dalits to whom it was given should be made shareholders in those companies based on the present land value. The government said that social and economic development programmes exclusively for Dalit communities would be designed.

The Chief Minister said that a direct cash benefit scheme on the lines of Rythu Bandhu and Aasra pensions to the old aged would be launched soon. He said stringent acts, if necessary, to protect Dalits from growing atrocities would be framed. A special administrative mechanism would be created to oversee the effective implementation of the empowerment scheme. Rs 1000 crore would be earmarked for the scheme. If required, Rs 500 crore would be allocated additionally, the CM said self-employment opportunities would also be created.

Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the CM to provide protection to Dalits from attacks by police. He also wanted that the long-pending backlog posts in the SC category in all departments are filled. BJP leader M Narasimhulu, CPI and CPM leaders Ch Venkat Reddy and T Veerabhadram and legislators from the SC community from all parties were also present at the meeting.

Rs 10 lakh each for 11,900 families

As many as 11,900 Dalit families would get Rs 10 lakh each under Dalit Empowerment Scheme to be launched this year with an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore budget. The decision to extend the financial benefit directly into the bank accounts of the selected beneficiaries has been taken at the all-party meeting conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the proposed Dalit Empowerment Scheme here on Sunday.