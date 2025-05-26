Licensed surveyors trained for Bhu Bharati prog

Mahabubnagar: In a significant step towards the effective implementation of the Bhu Bharati programme, a one-day training programme was organised on Sunday for newly appointed Licensed Surveyors at the Zilla Parishad Conference Hall in Mahabubnagar district headquarters. The training was aimed at equipping the surveyors with essential knowledge and practical skills to execute the provisions of the Act in a seamless manner.

The session was inaugurated by District Collector Vijyendra Boyi, who emphasised the importance of accurate land records for ensuring transparency and resolving land disputes. Speaking at the event, the Collector urged the surveyors to approach their responsibilities with commitment and integrity, as they play a crucial role in transforming land governance in the district.

Kishan Rao, Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records, in a statement, highlighted that the training is a key component of the state’s ongoing land reforms under the Bhoo Bharati programme. He informed that the newly licensed surveyors were carefully selected to support the programme’s objectives and that their services would be vital for conducting precise surveys, updating land records, and facilitating the digitalisation process.

The training session covered various topics, including the legal framework of the Bhoo Bharati Act, technical aspects of land surveying, use of modern survey equipment, and digital tools for record maintenance. The surveyors were also briefed on field-level challenges and best practices to ensure accuracy in measurements and documentation.

All the Licensed Surveyors were instructed to attend the session promptly at 9:30 pm, and their enthusiastic participation reflected the commitment to contribute to the initiative.