NCERT apologises for controversial judiciary chapter

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an unconditional apology over Chapter IV of its recently released social science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Grade 8 (Part II).

The chapter, titled The Role of Judiciary in Our Society, faced criticism for its treatment of judicial corruption and case backlogs. NCERT confirmed that the entire book has been withdrawn and is no longer available for distribution.

In a statement, the council said: "The director and members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV." The apology comes a day ahead of a scheduled hearing on March 11 in a suo motu case concerning the textbook.

On February 26, the court ordered the immediate seizure of all physical copies and the removal of digital versions.