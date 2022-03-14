Lingam Sridhar is Telangana RSS head

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has appointed Saha Prant Pracharak Lingam Sridhar as the Prant Pracharak of Telangana in place of Devenderji

The decision was taken at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Karnavati in Gujarat. According to RSS, Devenderji has been shifted to Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM). He would oversee the Hindu Vahini, as its activities have increased in the frontal organisation of HJM.

According to sources, the change of guard in the State is a routine exercise where the Prant Pracharak is changed every three years. Sridhar is a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh; he has been working in Telangana.