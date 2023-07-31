Live
Live Updates: KCR cabinet Decisions
The government gives green signal to consider the TSRTC employees as the government employees.
The government gives green signal to consider the TSRTC employees as the government employees. The government has formed a committee to consider the RTC employees as government employees. A bill will be passed in the Assembly soon.
Government formed a sub committee with the officials. The committee would be headed by Finance Secretary Ramakrishna, with officials from GAD, Labour departments. Soon a report will be submitted to the government.
Live Updates
- 31 July 2023 3:03 PM GMT
KCR cabinet decision
Eight more medical colleges given approval.
As part of the plans to have one medical colleges per district. Eight more medical colleges approved. Telangana will be the first state to have one medical college in every district.
- 31 July 2023 3:02 PM GMT
Mamnoor Airport
Cabinet has decided to give 253 Acres of land to Airport Authority of India for the development of Mamnoor Airport as sought by the Airport Authority of India. Hope the AAI would act quickly on this and have an airport on the lines of Bidar in Karnataka.
The State has requested the Centre to consider the Hakimpet Airforce Station for passenger services.
- 31 July 2023 3:02 PM GMT
For homeless children
The State government has decided to come up with Urban Orphan policy by considering these children as children of the state. A ministerial committee was also formed. By next cabinet meeting a decision will be taken with a comprehensive report.
- 31 July 2023 3:02 PM GMT
B Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan to become MLCs under Governor's quota
The state cabinet recommended the names of two members for the MLC posts under Governor's quota.
Erukala Community of STs Burra Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan
- 31 July 2023 3:02 PM GMT
KTR said the State government expects centre will support. If this government do not support, there will be a coliation government after 2024, which will support.
KTR said that the cabinet also discussed about the role of Governor who sent back few bills. He said that the government would once again pass these bills.
- 31 July 2023 3:01 PM GMT
The cabinet also decided to expand Metro Rail. Apart from 70 KM, 31 KM as Airport Metro. From Jubilee Bus Stand, a double decker Metro- One level with vehicles and another level Metro. From Patney to Kandlakoya double decker flyover. the process will be fastened.
Expansion plans -
Isnapur to Miyapur. From Miyapur to Lakadikapul
LB Nagar to Pedda Amberpet.
Uppal to Bibi Nagar
Pottur to Shadnagar
Old city metro will be completed. Along the ORR, from Airport to Kandukur (Pharmacity). With Rs 60,000 Crore, Cabinet gave green signal for the Metro. The works will becompleted within three to four years, said KTR