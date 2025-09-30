Local body elections: Bandi sees saffron sweep in Karimnagar, Sircilla

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has declared an aggressive campaign strategy for the upcoming local body elections, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to hoist the saffron flag across every village and mandal in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

Addressing the media following the release of the local election schedule on Monday, Bandi Sanjay emphasized that the BJP is not just focused on national politics but is equally committed to grassroots governance. “Not only in Delhi, this time we will hoist the saffron flag in every corner,” he proclaimed, adding that the party is determined to capture the Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats in Karimnagar and Sircilla, likening the upcoming contests to India’s victories in the IPL and Asia Cup.

He accused both the previous BRS government and the current Congress regime of administrative failures, alleging that panchayats were starved of funds and sarpanches were harassed. “Telangana is the only state where panchayats haven’t received a single paisa for 22 months,” he claimed, attributing the ongoing village development solely to central schemes like MGNREGA, CRIF, and PMGSY.

Bandi Sanjay announced that BJP tickets for MPTC, ZPTC, and Sarpanch posts will be awarded to long-serving, loyal party workers. He assured impartial candidate selection based on survey data and electoral viability, while promising alternative roles for those who miss out due to reservations.

He further pledged to expose the “frauds” of Congress and the “sins” of BRS in every village, citing unfulfilled promises and misgovernance. “If Congress and BRS are mistakenly made to win, the village will be ruined,” he warned, urging voters to support BJP candidates for continued development.

Calling on party workers to unite and energize the campaign, Bandi Sanjay concluded, “We will write new history in Karimnagar and Sircilla. Let the saffron flag fly high in every street.”