Local body polls must be conducted in an organised manner

Khanapur: State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini directed that that local body elections be conducted in a meticulous and organised manner.

On Monday, she held a video conference with election officials and district Collectors from all districts to discuss the implementation of local body election guidelines.

During the conference, the Commissioner emphasised the removal of political party flex banners and wall writings in accordance with election regulations. She instructed officials to make all necessary preparations for conducting elections at the village level. Responsibilities should be assigned to staff for conducting elections for MPTC, ZPTC, ward members, and sarpanches. She stressed the need to prepare adequate ballot boxes and polling stations and ensure basic amenities at all polling centers.

Additional police forces should be deployed in sensitive areas. The election process must be transparent and impartial, with strict measures in place. She also directed the establishment of check posts and inspections in districts located along inter-state borders. Surveillance should be increased on activities that attempt to lure voters, and flying squads should be deployed for monitoring.

Following the video conference, District Collector Abhilash Abhinav, speaking from the

Collectorate meeting hall, stated that robust measures should be taken to conduct local body elections in the district. She emphasized that elections should be held without any shortcomings and that officials must ensure strict implementation of the election code of conduct. She advised departments like police and revenue to work in coordination.

The video conference was attended by District SP Janaki Sharmila, Additional Collector for Local Bodies Faizan Ahmad, RDO Ratnakalyani, ZP CEO Govind, DPO Srinivas, and other officials and staff.