Local girl’s Kuchipudi dance gets huge response

Khammam: In a noteworthy honour, Kommam town based Jaishree’s dance performance at Vishnu Vilasam in Hyderabad Ravindra Bharathi received a huge response recently.

The chief guests of the programme that included MLAs, singers, and Goreti Venkanna hailed her performance on the day.

Jaishree is the eldest daughter of Harikrishna Sharma and Gayatri and is trained by Sandireddy, who is a Kuchupudi dance teacher in Khammam town, under the guidance of Nainakanti, Madhavarao.

