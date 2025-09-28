Local mechanics join technical skills study summit

Karimnagar: TexmoIndustries has been providing a wide range of services to farmers, residential houses, is organising study summits to further enhance the technical skills of mechanics in the motor sector.

Mechanics from Rajanna Sircilla district left for the Texmo head office in Coimbatore under the aegis of Santosh Electricals and Engineering Stores, the authorised dealer of Texmo in Rajanna Siricilla district centre where they participated in a technical study event.

The study group from Sircilla was accompanied by Santosh Electricals Engineering Stores owners Texmo dealer Chintoju Bhaskar and Chintoju Narayana. On this occasion, Chintoju Bhaskar said that Texmo Industries was established in 1956 and for the past 70 years, the company has been moving forward by providing modern quality services in the field of motor pumps under the leadership of MD. Damayanthi Ramachandran.

He said that the technical astudy tour is being conducted with the aim of providing employment to many people and improving the skills of mechanics based on modern engineering technology. Durgaiah Chary, Srinivas Reddy, Posetti, Nagaiah and others participated in this programme.