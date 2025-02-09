Locals allege irregularities in road works, flay apathy

Wanaparthy : Allegations of favouritism have emerged regarding the ongoing road and drainage construction in Pebbair Municipality. Locals claim that municipal officials and contractors have altered the planned width of the main road leading to Wanaparthy, favouring certain areas while compromising others.

The drainage works, which began recently from Jurala Canal to Subhash Chowrasta, include the con-struction of a 40+40 ft (80 ft total) wide road. However, while marking and initial work commenced with a 40-ft-wide road from Subhash Chowk to High School Road (Rythu Bhavan), the width was reduced to 35 ft beyond High School Road without any clear explanation.

Residents allege that the Municipality AE, town planner, and contractor colluded to allow private con-structions in the setback area instead of maintaining the original road width.

Concerns have also been raised about the lack of official supervision over drainage works. Despite re-peated complaints, officials have reportedly claimed they are monitoring the work remotely via phone calls.

In response, residents have lodged a complaint with Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Sanchit Gangwar on Saturday, urging authorities to ensure the full 40-ft width is maintained and prevent unau-thorised constructions in the designated road area.