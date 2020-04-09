Lockdown: Warangal Cops to use citizen tracking app

Warangal: Beware coronavirus lockdown flouters. It's going to be tough for the motorists, who flout the lockdown orders, with the police department have decided to use the technology to curb the unnecessary movement of the vehicles. Commissioner of Police V Ravinder has said, "With some motorists continue to infringe the lockdown, we have introduced the citizen tracking application. It allows us to identify how many times a motorist had come out on to streets and number of police check posts he had crossed," the Commissioner said.

The police will collect the details of the motorists such as mobile phone number, Aadhaar, vehicle, driving license etc and feed them in the tracking application at the first check post they cross. The police at other check posts can access this data, and thereby they will identify the distance and number of times the motorists have roamed on the streets, the Commissioner said.

Based on this data, the police will either seize or take appropriate action against the motorists who violated lockdown, Ravinder said.

In another development, the Commissioner, who held a review meeting with the officials on Thursday, told them to implement lockdown much more strictly. "The vehicles should be seized from motorists, who come out without any proper reason. These vehicles should be returned only after the lockdown. Meanwhile, these vehicles have to be stored on the premises of Rangampet quarters and Madikonda police training centre," the Commissioner said.

He directed the police to book cases against those, who disrupt duties of police during the vehicle check or in the implementation of the lockdown. He told the administration to allot duties shift-wise to the police personnel so that they could have a breather.