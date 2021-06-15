Lok Satta’s plea for filling up vacant judge post in ACB court in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Lok Satta Udyama Samstha district unit has urged Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli to take measures to fill the vacant post of ACB court in Karimnagar for the speedy disposal of corruption cases.

In a letter sent to the Chief Justice and a copy of which was released to the media here on Monday, Lok Satta district secretary Prakash Holla and members R Chandra Prabhakar, T Ganga Rao, KS Narayana, Musku Mahender Reddy and others have thanked Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli for increasing the strength of the judges from 24 to 42 in Telangana High court for disposal of pending cases.

Similarly, Lok Satta members also appealed to the High Court Chief Justice to fill the vacant ACB court judge, which was vacant since last three years, for the disposal of pending cases including that of the sensational cases of tainted ASI B Mohan Reddy on whom several cases were pending in the ACB court since 2016 onwards.

They urged the Justice to appoint the judge at the ACB court in Karimnagar for the benefit of the victims and punish the accused involved in various corruption and take measures to check corruption in the society.