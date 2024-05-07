Live
- World Asthma Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Everything You Need to Know
- Fortis Hospital gives new lease of life to 22-year-old bomb blast survivor from Yemen
- Mangaluru Int’l Airport bags Apex India OHS Platinum Award
- Development concerns take a backstage
- Google TV's 'Magic Button' Premieres with Walmart's Onn 4K Pro: A Sneak Peek
- YS Jagan Accuses Chandrababu of Conspiring with Delhi leaders to Stop Schemes
- Asthma can negatively affect brain functions: Experts
- IDF takes control of Rafah border crossing in Gaza
- Repurposed cancer drug to help replace insulin therapy for diabetes
- 108 Ambulance Services staff go on statewide protest
Just In
Loksatta urges youth to vote for B Prasad
“Youth representation in Lok Sabha is a must. Therefore, we must encourage every youth to vote for leaders like Bharath Prasad so he can represent Nagarkurnool constituency in the Parliament,” urged Loksatta party State general secretary Kalindi Srinivasa Varma.
Gadwal: “Youth representation in Lok Sabha is a must. Therefore, we must encourage every youth to vote for leaders like Bharath Prasad so he can represent Nagarkurnool constituency in the Parliament,” urged Loksatta party State general secretary Kalindi Srinivasa Varma.
Following the announcement of party supremoDR Jaya Prakash Narayan about supporting the NDA, the State faction campaigned on behalf of BJP’s MP candidate Bharath Prasad in Wanaparthy on Monday. Addressing the people, the party youth president Shiva Rama Krishna stated that the future of India depends on committed youth. “So, every youth should work hard for the victory of Bharath Prasad in Nagar Kurnool segment,” he said. Present at the event were the party’s Medchal in charge Y Muralidhar, Wanaparthy district president Rama Chandrudu, and others.