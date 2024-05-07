Loksatta urges youth to vote for B Prasad

Gadwal: “Youth representation in Lok Sabha is a must. Therefore, we must encourage every youth to vote for leaders like Bharath Prasad so he can represent Nagarkurnool constituency in the Parliament,” urged Loksatta party State general secretary Kalindi Srinivasa Varma.

Following the announcement of party supremoDR Jaya Prakash Narayan about supporting the NDA, the State faction campaigned on behalf of BJP’s MP candidate Bharath Prasad in Wanaparthy on Monday. Addressing the people, the party youth president Shiva Rama Krishna stated that the future of India depends on committed youth. “So, every youth should work hard for the victory of Bharath Prasad in Nagar Kurnool segment,” he said. Present at the event were the party’s Medchal in charge Y Muralidhar, Wanaparthy district president Rama Chandrudu, and others.