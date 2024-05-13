Looming storm forecast, a concern for politicos

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the intense heatwave, the election officials had taken vigilant measures to ensure smooth polling in Telangana. However, a sudden shift in weather over the past week has become a cause for concern for candidates and voters alike.

While arrangements, such as provision of ORS, shade, and drinking water were underway, many are concerned about waterproofing plans, if any. Moreover, strong gales are likely to cause severe damage as well.

According to weather enthusiast on X, Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t), whose forecasts have become a reference point for many, the State is set for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. “Active storms to be back once again during May 12 -15. Many parts of West and Central Telangana to get intense thunderstorms for next 4 days,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, intense storms lashed many parts in Asifabad, Nirmal, and parts of Vikarabad on Sunday. Similarly, thunderstorms in Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Sircilla, and parts of Karimangar too had intense rain in the afternoon. Storms were also reported in Wyra, Khammam and more rains were set for the night across Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. In this regard, G Niranjan TPCC senior vice-president & chairman, Election Commission Coordination committee has written a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Vikasraj, stating that heavy rain and storm was affecting the transportation of polling personnel and material in many parts of the State. He requested the CEO to alert the police and disaster management personnel to swing into action for the safe passage of personnel and election material. He also asked the CEO to direct the concerned at polling station areas to see that rainwater does not enter polling stations.

“We have taken precautionary measures keeping in view of the summer, but the sudden change in the climate warrants us to take war footing steps to avoid in any inconvenience to the polling personnel, voters and for the safety of EVMs,” said Niranjan.