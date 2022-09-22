Losses in TSRTC drastically reduced: Bajireddy Govardhan

Hyderabad: The TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan informed that the corporation suffered huge losses of Rs 1,036 crores till last year August and now the loss was reduced to Rs 395 crores this year by August and stated that it means losses of Rs 641 crores can be significantly reduced. He said this on completing one year term as the chairman of TSRTC.

On this occasion, he said that the corporation suffered huge losses in 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to Covid induced lockdown and other reasons. Earlier, the average income from ticketing was Rs 11 crores per day which fell to Rs 3.5 crores during Covid, and currently the income is between Rs 13 and 14 crores," he added.

He also said that TSRTC is going to introduce 300 new electrical buses in the current financial year. It would also establish two Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Hakimpet and Warangal.

During the festivals including Rakhi festival on August 12 it was possible to achieve the highest income of Rs 20.10 crores as a result of the commitment and hard work of the employees. He said that new bus depots have been opened in Kosgi and Narsapur for the convenience of passengers and better transport facilities. Chairman said that for the first time, 1,000 tickets per day are being made available to TSRTC passengers with the help of TTD for special darshan of Tirumala Srivari.

Later, he announced that steps are being taken to pay the dues of CCS, PF, DL as well as retirement employees this year.