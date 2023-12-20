Lung spaces shrink in Sainikpuri

Hyderabad: The available lung spaces in the Sainikpuri locality within the city are gradually diminishing due to the establishment of commercial projects. This concerning trend poses the risk of rendering these vital spaces inaccessible to the local residents residing in the nearby areas. As commercial ventures encroach upon these once open and breathable areas, there is a growing threat to the overall well-being and quality of life for the community.

During The Hans India’s recent visit to these areas, a disheartening sight unfolded: numerous tree branches had been mercilessly pruned, and shrubs along with smaller plants lay in disarray, cut down. Particularly alarming was the discovery in one of these green havens—a children’s park, once bustling with the laughter and play of youngsters from neighboring areas, now faced the threat of transformation into a ground for archery or other sports-related activities. This revelation not only signified the loss of a cherished recreational spot for local children but also highlighted the imminent shift of purpose from leisure and community engagement to potentially exclusive sporting endeavour.

Speaking to The Hans India, one of the local residents said, “It’s indeed disheartening to witness the felling of tree branches to accommodate sporting activities, especially considering these spaces were revered by morning walkers and served multiple purposes within the community. The transition towards commercialisation often brings with it the imposition of restrictions, limiting access for residents in the vicinity. Once these spaces undergo commercial transformation, they tend to become exclusive and off-limits to the very people who once freely utilised and cherished them. The loss of accessibility not only disrupts the routines of morning walkers and other regular users but also isolates these areas from the larger community.”

The discontent among long-term residents, who have called these areas home for two to three decades, is palpable and deeply felt. Their dissatisfaction stems from the ongoing changes that are altering the very essence of these spaces. A resident living here says, “What’s particularly poignant is the transformation’s impact on the ecological richness that these spaces used to harbor. The presence of ancient trees, each a testament to the passage of time, and the vibrant community of migratory birds made this locality an ecological treasure trove, teeming with diverse species. The alteration of these spaces not only compromises their natural charm but also threatens the delicate balance of biodiversity that once thrived here. The loss of such ecological richness represents not just a change in the landscape but also a significant disruption to the intricate web of life that had found a sanctuary in these areas for generations.”

Another resident said, “Already there is rapid commercialisation of Sainikpuri, in addition to the older homes being sold, trees completely chopped and huge bungalows springing up on all streets. Let’s stick to the areas marked for recreation- i.e., basketball court, squash court and others. Let parks remain as parks. If upkeep is required, it is possible to collaborate with GHMC. Sports complexes in the middle of a residential area would rob Sainikpuri/Vayupuri of its very existence. We need to ask the question: who does this ‘development’ help? If the residents of the colony are robbed of their peace, then the entire purpose of living here is defeated.”