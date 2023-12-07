Live
Just In
Madhavi is Commissioner of Railway Safety
Hyderabad: IRSSE (Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers), Madhavi has taken charge as Commissioner of Railway Safety, SCR, Secunderabad. She is...
Hyderabad: IRSSE (Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers), Madhavi has taken charge as Commissioner of Railway Safety, SCR, Secunderabad. She is an IRSSE officer of the 1990 batch and holds a B.Sc Engg (Electronics) degree from Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University. She also did her PG Diploma in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) from IIM, Bengaluru.
Madhavi worked in diverse positions in Railways mostly in construction, Railway PSU and also in open line. She has more than 20 years of experience in planning, management and execution of large railway construction projects and executed signalling and telecommunication works of automatic signalling, doubling, MRTS, gauge conversions and railway electrification over Eastern, Southern and South Western Railways.
She was recipient of General Manager Award during railway week in 2010 and also received RVNL Founders Day Award in 2016 and 2021.