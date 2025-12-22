Madhu Yashki Goud mocks KCR’s reappearance

Hyderabad; FormerMP and TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud on Sunday mocked BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying that KCR came out of his farmhouse only because he was “feeling cold”.

Speaking to the media, Madhu Yashki Goud recalled that the land for Telangana Bhavan, where KCR recently held a meeting, was allotted by the Congress party. He criticised KCR, stating that there was no public benefit from him coming out of his farmhouse at this stage. The TPCC leader also warned BRS working president KT Rama Rao to rein in his arrogance, failing which, he said, there would be serious consequences. He advised KCR to counsel his son on maintaining political decorum. Questioning KCR’s moral authority to speak on river water issues, Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that it was KCR who had surrendered Telangana’s interests to the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan M