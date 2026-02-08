Manipur CM directs officials to expedite development works in Imphal markets

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday directed officials of the concerned departments to expedite ongoing development works in a time-bound manner, officials said.

The Chief Minister visited Thangal Bazar, one of Imphal's busiest commercial hubs, to review the progress of road development and renovation works being carried out in the market area.

During the inspection, Singh was accompanied by MLAs Khumukcham Joykisan and Nishikant Sapam, along with officials from the Public Works Department, the Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Department and the Imphal Municipal Corporation.

Interacting with officials on the spot, the Chief Minister stressed the need to fast-track the works aimed at improving infrastructure and beautifying the market area, and underscored the importance of completing the projects within the stipulated time frame.

Thangal Bazar, located in the heart of Imphal, is a major commercial centre.

Renamed in 1957 after Manipuri freedom fighter Thangal General, the area is known for its vibrant trade, ethnic wear markets and proximity to key landmarks, including the Manipur State Museum.

After assuming office on Wednesday, Chief Minister Singh has been holding a series of meetings with ministers and senior officials to accelerate developmental activities across the state.

On Saturday, he chaired a high-level review meeting on the state's economic revival, with a focus on promoting the Integrated Farming System (IFS).

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to encourage alternative crop cultivation and allied activities, particularly in the hill districts.

The meeting also discussed the export potential of Manipur's agricultural and horticultural produce, with an aim to strengthen the state's economy through integrated farming practices.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Commissioner to the Chief Minister N. Ashok Kumar, Horticulture and Soil Conservation Director K. Devdutta Sharma, and Agriculture Director Peter Salam, among others, attended the review meeting.

The Chief Minister also met Naga Hill leaders from Tamenglong and Noney districts, led by S. Kamei and L. Kamei, and discussed infrastructure-led development while thanking them for their support, the official added.