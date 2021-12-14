  • Menu
Madhusudana Chary elected as nominated MLC under governor's quota

TRS leader and former speaker Madhusudana Chary
TRS leader and former speaker Madhusudana Chary on Tuesday took charge as nominated MLC under governor's quota. Madhusudana Chary whose name was proposed by the state cabinet was appointed as nominated MLC by the state governor.

On Tuesday, the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel released a gazette notification with respect to the appointment of Madhusudana Chary. His tenure will begin from today.

Madhusudana Chary ventured into politics in 1989 by joining into Telugu Desam party and served as Sayampet MLA between 1994-1999. He associated with the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Telangana movement.

In 2014, he won as MLA from Bhupalpally assembly constituency seat and later he served as speaker of legislative assembly. In 2018, he defeated in the hands of Gandra Venkataramana Reddy.

