Maha Shakthi appears as Saraswathi’s avatar on 7th day

Highlights
Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Onthe 7th day of the Sri Devi Sarannavaratri at Maha Shakthi temple in Krimnagar, the presiding deity appeared for devotees in the avatar of Sri Saraswati Devi (Kalaratri).
The presiding deity was decorated with lamps and special flowers. The Pallakiseva procession in Madavedi of Karimnagar Mahashakti Temple. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar joined carrying the palanquin of the goddess.
Devotees and party lines attended the Pallaki Seva programme in large numbers. Artists presented impressive classical dance as part of the Navaratri celebrations on Wednesday.
