Maha Shivaratri: TSRTC to operate special buses to Srisailam

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming festival Maha Shivaratri, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 390 special buses from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Ranga Reddy region to Srisailam. These buses would be operated from February 16 to 19.

According to TSRTC, these buses will start from MGBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar, I S Sadan, KPHB, BHEL, and other places from the city. The fares from MGBS to Srisailam would be Rs 600 for Super Luxury, Rs 540 for Deluxe, and Rs 460 for Express. Likewise, fares from other places to Srisailam would be Rs 650 for Super Luxury, Rs 580 for Deluxe, and Rs 500 for Express buses.

For further information, passengers can contact 9959226248, 9959226248, and 9959226257 (MGBS); 9959226246 and 040-27802203 (JBS); 9959226250 (I.S.Sadan) and 9959226149 (KPHB and BHEL). Tickets can be booked in advance on www.tsrtconline.in