Mahabubabad: 30 baby snakes, 2 scorpions found in Anganwadi centre

Mahabubabad: In a bizarre incident, around 30 snakelets and two scorpions were found in an Anganwadi Centre at Brahmana Kothapalle under Nellikudur Mandal in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.

The Anganwadi ayah, Lachamma, who went to clean the centre, noticed a snakelet on the floor. The villagers, who were informed by the ayah, rushed to the centre. They removed the tiles on the floor and killed the odd snakelets and scorpions.

The Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) officials inspected the centre and later shifted it to another location. It may be mentioned here that Anganwadi centres have been closed long ago due to coronavirus scare. Otherwise, it would have been a perilous situation for the children and pregnant women, who regularly turn to Anganwadi centre to avail nutrition supplements supplied by the government.

The Anganwadi centre has 17 children and four pregnant women. With Covid-19 guidelines in place, the government had initiated 'take home ration' for the safety of children and pregnant women.

Meanwhile, the villagers accused the authorities of running Anganwadi centre in the dilapidated house instead of shifting it to another building.