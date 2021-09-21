Mahabubabad : Govt will soon solve Podu issue says Rathod

Mahabubabad : The State government will soon find a solution to the Adivasis' Podu issue, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said.

Addressing a meeting of TRS workers here on Monday, she said that the onus is on the party cadres to sensitise the people about the State government's welfare and developmental programmes. She said that the party would take care of party workers.

Referring to the Adivasis' issues, Rathod said that the State was committed to addressing their problems, especially Podu cultivation issue. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appointed me as the Chairman of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to look into the Podu issue. I assure all the Adivasis of providing justice to them," she said.

The Minister informed that the authorities were working on providing three-phase power to Adivasi areas, besides ensuring irrigation facilities. "Due to Covid-19 pandemic, developmental activity has come to a standstill, but the government has decided to speed up those pending works in tribal areas," she added.

ZP Chairperson A Bindu, party observer N Ranga Reddy, district ODC Chairman Srinivas Reddy and Bayyaram PACS Chairman Madhukar Reddy were among others present.