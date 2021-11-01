Mahabubabad: Minister Satyavathi Rathod birthday celebrated

  • Menu
Minister Satyavathi Rathod birthday celebrated
Mahabubabad: TRS leaders celebrated the birthday of Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod here on Sunday. The TRS cadres led by Zilla Parishad chairperson A Bindu distributed fruits and milk to the patients in the Area of Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion Bindu praised the minister for her simplicity. "The minister always believed in honesty and hard work. Her motto is to serve the poor and downtrodden," Bindu said. Kuravi ZPTC banda Venkat Reddy, Bayyaram PACS chairman M Madhukar Reddy, A Srikanth Naik, Guguloth Srram Naik, N Venugopal eddy, B Anil Reddy, Mallesh, J Srinivas, A rakesh, B Kiran, B Naresh, A Sreeenu, Suresh, N Rajesh and B mantriya were among others present.

