Mahabubanagar: SVS team of doctors conduct rare lung surgery

Mahabubanagar: A team of doctors at SVS Medical College hospital in Mahbubanagar performed a rare cryobiopsy of lung via rigid broncoscopy under general anaesthesia on a 27-year-old female patient suffering with chronic shortness of breath.

The female patient a resident of Balanagar mandal in Mahbubanagar was admitted to SVS Medical college Hospital with lung and respiratory complications. Preliminary examination revealed the patient had history of tuberculosis and was suffering from chronic shortness of breath. It was also learned that the patient’s exposure to pigeon droppings and feathers made her allergic that caused lung inflammation.

After careful examination doctors advised CT scan that revealed patient suffering with military pattern. To have a definitive diagnosis, the expert doctors at the Pulmonologist department conducted Bronchoscope an advanced medical procedure. However despite that the patient had no relief.

With this, the expert team advised to undertake further detailed diagnostic study of the lungs of the patient and decided to conduct Cyobiopsy—where a piece of frozen lung tissue is taken out for examination.

“This kind of rare procedure is usually done in super specialty corporate hospitals with advanced equipments; however, at SVS we could perform such a rare procedure with available medical equipments successfully in a cost effective manner. This procedure finally yielded a diagnosis of hypersensitive pneumonities—a rare condition characterised by inflammation of the lungs,” said Dr. T. Venkateshwar Reddy, Professor Pulmonologists Department, who headed the team of expert doctors.

Dr. Pradyut Waghray Professor, Head of the department pulmonologist hailed the efforts of the medical team and congratulated them. Dr. ANV Koteswara Rao Professor of Pulmonolgy and Resident Director Ram Reddy also congratulated the team of doctors for exhibiting their innovative medical skills.

Dr. R Nitin Kumar Reddy Assistant professor and Anaesthetists, Professor Dr. Venkateshwarlu Head of Department Anesthesia, Professor Dr. Md. Ayatullah, and PG Doctors including Dr. Lavanya, Dr. Siddiq, Dr. Vinay, Dr. Anudeep, Dr. Grace, Dr. Suma, Dr. Saranya, Dr. Srivani, Dr. Snighda, Dr. Ashish, Dr. Deepika and Dr. Saishree were part of expert team.