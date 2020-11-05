Mahabubnagar: 700-year-old Pillala Marri revived

Mahabubnagar: Pillala Marri, the 700-year-old Banyan tree, a brand name of Palamuru district, was revived. Thanks to the efforts of district forest, tourism and the entire Mahabubnagar district administration. District Collector S Venkat Rao, along with forest department authorities inspected Pillala Marri tree on Thursday and expressed satisfaction as the tree and the roots have regained strength and life once again.

Two years ago, Pillala Marri, the oldest banyan tree, in the Mahabubnagar had reached dilapidated stage due to the termites and fungal infections.

The entire tree, its branches and roots were totally damaged causing a dent to the most popular tourist attraction of Mahabubnagar district.

Taking cognizance of this, the then district authorities and forest department officials gave saline treatment to the age-old tree and injected antifungal and anti-termite medicines to the entire tree and its branches.

Collector Venkat Rao said it is really happy to see the roots growing again. The effort of forest department in restoring this 700-year-old tree gave good results, he said after inspecting the revival programme of the tree by forest department.

He said Pillala Marri is a brand for Palamuru region. There are only a few such trees in the entire world, where one single banyan tree spread over a vast area. Even today no one could exactly locate the main stem of the tree as all branches resemble similar. With the revival of the tree, the entire three to four acres occupied by the tree is filled with greenery.

During the process of revival, the forest department officials also followed certain unique techniques to revive the dying roots and branches. Because of their efforts, more than 140 new roots and additional branches have sprouted from the existing tree. For the protection of the new branches and roots, the forest officials have arranged pipes for support so that the new routs can creep through them and reach the ground. Overall, the entire Pillala Marri tree has regained its lost glory and once again attracting tourists.